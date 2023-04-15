Dubai: Dubai today annouced a decision to grant Golden Visas to mosque imams, preachers, muezzins, muftis, and religious researchers who have completed 20 years of work.
The decision was issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In addition to the Golden Visas, the recipients will be given a financial bonus on the occasion of Eid as a token of appreciation.
This step has been taken in recognition of their efforts in introducing the teachings of Islam and spreading the values of tolerance, especially during Ramadan.
What is a Golden Visa?
The Golden Visa was first launched by the UAE government in 2019. It is a long-term residence visa designed to attract foreign talents to live, work, or study in the UAE while enjoying a host of exclusive benefits. These benefits include a six-month entry visa with multiple entries to facilitate residence issuance, a long-term and renewable residence visa valid for five or 10 years, the luxury of not requiring a sponsor, and the ability to remain outside the UAE for longer than the standard six-month period without affecting the validity of their residence visa.
Moreover, the Golden Visa allows its holders to sponsor family members, including spouses and children of any age, as well as an unlimited number of domestic helpers. In the event that the primary holder of the Golden Visa passes away, family members are permitted to stay in the UAE until the end of their permit duration.