Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has announced an update to the fees for issuing a six-month entry permit issued to facilitate the process of obtaining a 10-year UAE golden visa
The new fee has been set at Dh1,250 and includes a variety of charges, such as Dh1,000 for issuance, Dh100 for the application, Dh100 for smart services, Dh28 for e-services, and Dh22 for Federal Authority fees, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
Golden Visa
The golden visa is granted to various categories, including talents, scientists and specialists, investors in public investments, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, top high school achievers, graduates of accredited universities in the UAE, graduates of accredited universities outside the country, and workers in the first line of defence.
According to the authority, customers who apply for an entry permit for the golden visa procedures are required to provide several documents, including the passport of the sponsored person, a coloured personal photo, and proof of eligibility for the golden visa.
Rejection
The authority added that applications for entry permits will be rejected electronically after 30 days if the application is incomplete or if there are data deficiencies.
If the application is returned three times due to data deficiencies or failure to provide required documents, it will be rejected. If the application is rejected, only the issuance fees and financial guarantees, if any, will be refunded. The fees will be refunded through credit card within six months of submitting the application or through check or bank transfer, but only for banks located within the country, and within a period not exceeding five years.