Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, has confirmed that more than 30,000 frontline heroes in the UAE have been awarded golden visas in recognition of their efforts in protecting the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Sultan said that the Frontline Heroes Office will continue to work with key authorities across the country to grant the visas to distinguished professionals who provided outstanding care to patients during the pandemic.

The recipients were nominated for the 10-year residency visa by their respective health authorities.

The Office coordinates closely with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security to implement the directives of the UAE leadership, continuing to issue golden visas to eligible Frontline Heroes who work tirelessly to protect the people of the UAE in the face of any potential emergency that may arise.

A number of Frontline Heroes have expressed their gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the visas, which they say will significantly enhance their professional, family and social stability.

Dr Jamal Aldeen Al Koteesh, Head of Radiology and Consultant of Interventional Radiology at Tawam Hospital, said: “On behalf of all medical staff, I extend my sincere gratitude to the UAE leadership and government, and the Frontline Heroes Office for this honour of granting us the golden visa which provides us with great support and peace-of-mind.”

Dr Hala Abuzaid Ahmed Abuzaid, Director of the Medical Department, Medical and Surgical Intensive Care Departments at Tawam Hospital, said: “The UAE provided me with all the support, care, and appreciation that I needed while fighting the spread of COVID-19 alongside the large network of health workers who were at the forefront of helping the people of the UAE through the pandemic. This support enabled me to continue my work by providing me with comfort. I thank the leadership and government of the UAE for granting us Frontline Heroes with the golden visa.”

Dr Ammar Al Shibli, Director of the Medical Department, Consultant Pediatrician at Tawam Hospital, said: “I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the UAE’s leadership for this humanitarian initiative to grant us the golden visa in honour of our efforts. This sign of appreciation has increased our sense of stability as we can continue to live in the UAE, a country we consider our second home.”

‘My second home’

Muhammad Ali, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, in partnership with the Mayo Clinic, said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Frontline Heroes Office. I cannot describe the happiness I felt when I learned that I had been granted the golden visa, and in recognition of my efforts, my family has also been granted the golden visa. I am deeply grateful to the UAE, which I now consider my second home.”

Smita Surendran, a pharmacist at NMC Specialized Hospital, said: “Obtaining the golden visa means enjoying a bright future, as the leadership of the country motivates us to adhere to the noble human values and principles that prevail in UAE society. I thank the leadership and the Frontline Heroes Office for honouring me and my family.”

Alfredo Bellarmino, Clinical Ambulance and Nursing Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “It never occurred to me that my dream of obtaining a golden visa would come true. Thanks to this initiative, I can continue to work towards providing safe healthcare to patients in the UAE and making a positive impact on their lives. I extend my thanks and appreciation to the leadership of the UAE and to the Frontline Heroes Office for this life-changing initiative.”