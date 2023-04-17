With Eid weekend around the corner, lace up those shoes and get your adventure on with a trip to Ras Al Khaimah, home to zip lines and an ancient city, to wildlife-visiting opportunities and more. Enjoy everything from archaeological sites and breath-taking natural vistas in RAK; from golden sand beaches, awe-inspiring terracotta dunes and a green belt of date palms to Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE.

Go for a drive up to Jebel Jais

Fasten your seat belt and go through the mountain to discover the landscape. The primary tourist attraction in the emirate, Jebel Jais (Jais Mountain) is one of the best spots to visit in the UAE for adventure enthusiasts. Many people just do a day trip for a drive up to the mountain, to watch the sunrise or the sunset, and then head back down after enjoying the views and the beautiful weather. There are several viewing areas where you can park and set up camp.

Jebel Jais Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you’re headed up Jebel Jais, then you must visit the Jebel Jais viewing deck. The deck has seven spots with 12 powerful binoculars that will enable you to enjoy the incredible views from a spot just shy of the peak. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Hajar mountain range, rolling desert, and the Arabian Gulf. The deck is powered by solar energy, in line with the emirate’s vision for sustainability. There are also other viewing spots on the way up towards the peak – some of them have food trucks and amenities.

1484 Puro Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE’s highest restaurant at Jabel Jais. 1484 Puro, offers a tempting array of cuisines created using locally sourced ingredients. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer up uninterrupted vistas that act as the ideal backdrop to a spectacular meal in the company of friends and family. Book a table for long weekend. The view from this restaurant is mind-blowing.

Jais Sledder

Are you a thrill seeker? Then head to the mountains to experience an exciting toboggan ride at the region’s longest alpine coaster attraction, Jais Sledder. The toboggan reaches up to a speed of 40 kilometres per hour as it takes riders through the Hajar mountains offering panoramic view as they go! The alpine coaster is the first and longest in the region at 1,885 metres.

Jais Sledder Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jebel Jais Flight

The mountain is the main attraction here, because most of the activities you aspire to do are on there. Here you can try the world’s longest zipline, at 2.83 kilometres. Starting at the highest point of the UAE (1,680 mts above the sea level), you’ll zip down at speeds of 160km/hr. You must book the experience in advance and you can expect to pay from Dh300 to Dh499 depending on weekdays/weekends and peak/non-peak seasons.

Jebel Jais Flight Image Credit: Shutterstock

Have you tried the Jais Ropes Course?

The rope course is a fun and interactive activity at Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. Get your adrenaline rushing at a new obstacle maze on the UAE’s highest mountain.

Hiking: RAK offers a wide range of hiking options

Hiking and trekking can be an integral part of your weekend plans in the UAE. Wadi means 'valley' in Arabic. Occupied by intermittent desert streams, wadis dissect and run through the Hajjar Mountains (shared between Oman and the UAE). These wadis, and their ecosystems, offer nature lovers an opportunity to rewind and refresh with a hike. [Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah]

Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader

Wadi Bih: Known as the Grand Canyon of the UAE, the top of the wadi gives you some of the best views of the UAE. Visitors of Wadi Al Bih can go hiking, mountain biking and camping in the area. Wadi Al Bih also has some very interesting sights nearby such as the infamous deserted villages of RAK, other smaller wadi areas and some unexpected amount of natural greenery.

Corniche Al Qawasim

The Emirate boasts of Corniche Al Qawasim, a stunning roadway considered as the most scenic in the area. Spanning three kilometers, it features a waterfront promenade that showcases a variety of upscale apartments, global eateries, cozy cafes, and convenient access to water-based recreational activities. Additionally, a children's play area is available for young ones to enjoy. With its spacious walkway, the Corniche caters to families, walkers, joggers, and cyclists alike, providing ample space for exploration and exercise.

Corniche Al Qawasim Image Credit: Shutterstock

Al Jazirah Al Hamra

This archaeologically rich town is a wonderfully preserved settlement of Ras Al Khaimah history, frozen in time and covered in a layer of desert sand. The structure is a must-visit as it shows authentic Emirati tradition and culture in architecture – for example coral-stone buildings. Expect to see houses, a market area, a fortress, a mosque and other buildings.

Al Jazirah Al Hamra Image Credit: Oliver Clarke/Gulf News

Flamingo or Muairidh Beach

Here is your chance to enjoy the pleasant weather before it heats up. Pack a picnic basked filled with goodies and head to the beach to enjoy a day with your family. This is one of Ras Al Khaimah's most popular public beaches, and it's known for its two massive Flamingo statues. For the convenience of visitors, a number of restaurants have opened nearby. Choose your favourite cuisine or have a cup of coffee with your loved ones while here.

Flamingo or Muairidh Beach Image Credit: Shutterstock

Saqr Park

An ideal destination for family barbeques. This charming park offers the perfect spot for a picnic or a barbeque, where you can relax under the shade of the trees and spend quality time with your loved ones. The park features a designated bbq area where you can grill up a delicious feast.

Saqr Park Image Credit: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority