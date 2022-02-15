The launch of Jais Sledder provides an exhilarating new attraction for thrill-seekers

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Leisure and Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has unveiled a thrill-seeking the region’s longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder, atop the UAE’s tallest peak.

The launch of Jais Sledder at Jais Adventure Park will provide an exhilarating new attraction for thrill-seekers and families to enjoy.

Sitting on a low-slung track, Jais Sledder reaches speeds of up to 40kmph as you descend the Hajar mountains, swerving through panoramas with views of the mountain terrains.

The speed seems amplified ten-fold as you sit close to the ground. The fully controllable ride takes around eight minutes to cover 1,885 exhilarating metres of hairpin curves and undulating whirls.

The sleds are designed to seat two people comfortably, one in front and the other in the back so you can choose to share the experience with a friend, family member or go superhero-solo. Single and Multiple Ride Tickets are available to purchase at the ticket office at the base of the ride or at the Jais Adventure Centre.

Visitors can head to the mountains and enjoy a variety of activities, including the Jais Flight, the world's longest zipline, Jais Sky Tour and the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp.

The highest restaurant in the UAE, 1484 by Puro, with its recently expanded terrace and new Sky Lounge, also serves up an indulgent menu to keep visitors fueled all day long.

The Jais Sledder is built to the highest safety and technical standards and adheres to the ISO 19202 criteria, and the latest design technology specific to planning track, design and calculation, manufacturing, build, and testing requirements for summer sledding activities.

Operational Hours:

9:00am – 5:30pm

During the holy month of Ramadan, opening hours are limited.

Ticket Prices:

Tickets start from Dh40 for one adult ride and Dh60 for one adult and child ride. Advance booking is recommended particularly over weekends and busy holiday periods, however, is not mandatory. Riders must be minimum of 3 years old. Children up to the age of 8 years (or under 1.35m tall) must ride in two-seater sleds together with an older person. Children older than 8 years must be at least 1.35m tall to ride alone. Over 1.35m can ride solo or together, with a maximum weight per sled of 150kg.

Adult

Single ride - Dh40 Three rides - Dh90

Adult + Child

Single ride - Dh60 Three rides - Dh125

Terms and Conditions:

* Guests must be minimum of 3 years old

* Guests less than 135 cm in height must ride as a passenger and must be accompanied by an adult (driver) who is at least 135 cm tall.

* Guests 135 cm and taller may ride as an individual or together with another guest (each guest needs an individual ticket).

* The combined weight of driver and passenger cannot exceed 150 kgs, and riders must be able to wear the seatbelt correctly.

* Guests under the influence of any form of drug or alcohol are not permitted to participate in this activity.

* This activity is restricted for those who are

(a) pregnant or think they may be pregnant or with the following medical conditions:

(b) a heart condition, (c) seizure condition, (d) history of back or neck injury, or (e) any other medical condition that prevents the guest from following the safety rules and guidelines.

* Drivers or passengers are not permitted to touch the track.

* Drivers are not permitted to stop the sled on the track unless in the case of an emergency.

* Drivers are required to maintain a minimum distance of 25 metres from the sled ahead.

* No backpacks or bags, animals, umbrellas, bulky, pointed, or loose objects are allowed on the ride. No food or gum is allowed on the ride.

* Before beginning the ride, all loose clothing and hair below shoulder length must be secured.

* For the entire duration of the ride, participants must have seat belts on, remain seated and keep their arms and legs inside the sled.

* Guests who purchase tickets for three rides need to complete all the rides in one single day

* Jais Adventure Park retains the right to change/close rides at any time due to weather, wildlife, capacity or force majeure

* All participants are required to sign a waiver. A parent or guardian will need to sign a waiver for participants under 18 years old.

* All further terms and conditions that apply to this ticket can be found on the website.

Driver requirements:

* At least 135 cm tall.

* Must be physically capable of maintaining a seated position and using safety restraints.

* Ability to follow all verbal and written directions.

* Ability to visually recognize the sled in front of them to maintain a safe following distance.

* Ability to operate brake levers to control the sled’s speed.

o The combined weight of the riders (maximum of two) per sled cannot exceed 150 kgs.

Passenger requirements:

* Age limit: Minimum of 3 years old.