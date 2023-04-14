Dubai: The UAE government announced that public and private sector employees in the country would enjoy holidays starting from the 29th day of Ramadan to 3 Shawwal. On the Gregorian calendar, the starting date corresponds to April 20, Thursday – which would mean a long weekend for most residents.

If you’re not travelling, here’s how you can make use of the holidays with entertaining activations, new parks and fun activities for the entire family.

Dubai Crocodile Park

Just in time for the Eid Al Fitr break, a new attraction Dubai Crocodile Park, a unique experience designed to give guests an awe-inspiring look into the life of crocodiles, will open its doors to the public on April 18. Home to 250 Nile crocodiles, the 20,000sqm facility is specially designed for their comfort.

Dubai Crocodile Park aquarium Image Credit: Supplied

Tickets to the park are available for purchase at the park entrance at Dh75 for children (ages 3 to 12) and Dh95 for adults. The park will be open from 10am to 10pm daily. Location: Near Mushrif Park.

Global Village

This multicultural family hotspot, where 90 cultures come together, will shut its doors this month. So head to the family destination during the Eid Al Fitr break, before it closes on April 29. Online tickets cost Dh22.5 per person. Free tickets (requires booking) are available for children younger than 3, senior citizens and People of Determination.

Miracle Garden

One of the most intriguing and extravagant destinations in Dubai, the Miracle Garden is seasonal. While the official closing date is yet to be announced, the Eid Al Fitr break might be the best time to go before it closes for the season.

Dubai Miracle Garden Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Hatta

This Dubai destination is expected to close certain activities by May 15 and with it all your adrenaline-pumping and fun outdoor activities such as mountain biking, kayaking, climbing, rope course, zorb-ball, Hatta drop-in and others. Get your children to use up all their pent-up energy with a fun outdoor day.

Deira Waterfront Market

Combine your holiday shopping for meat, poultry, fish, fruits and vegetables with a fun and educational day out. Get yourselves refreshments or a meal at one of the many restaurants and cafes at the market in Deira. The destination is open for 24 hours daily.

Deira Waterfront Market Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Head to the cinemas

Many movies are slotted to release during the Eid weekend, including the blockbuster ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros’. Several other movies are also running in UAE cinemas and if you plan ahead, you can get the best seats in the house.

Super Mario Bros Image Credit: Supplied

Eid Fireworks

As always, the city will light up in spectacular fireworks displays across various destinations. The exact days of these displays depends on the official announcement of Eid. For the first two days of Eid, you could watch fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall, Bluewaters Island, The Pointe, or Global Village.

Firework at Dubai Festival City Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Beach picnic

Pack a picnic basket, lots of sunscreen and beach games to take your friends and family out for a fun beach day in Dubai. This is a budget-friendly way to enjoy the beautiful Dubai beaches as summer starts.

Dubai Beach Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

View Point in Dubai Creek Harbour

This view point has been trending across social media with its amazing sunset views. Located in the Dubai Creek Harbour, the venue also offers a kids’ play area.

Dubai Creek Harbour Image Credit: Shuttershock

Moon Lake

Dubai’s Moon Lake has been a recurring viral trend among residents and a must-see destination. Located in Al Qudra desert, it is frequented by Arabian Oryx and gazelles. In true UAE-style, head over there in a 4x4 vehicle for a nice sunset visit.

Moon Lake Image Credit: Shutterstock

Love Lake

While you’re in Al Qudra, don’t forget to check out a lake in the shape of intertwined hearts, called the Love Lake. The venue is perfect for barbeques and sunsets with your significant other, or the entire family. Flamingos, ducks, and swans are aplenty around the lakes in the area.

Expo Lake

This lake celebrates the fact that Dubai hosted the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asian region. Located just beyond the Expo 2020 site near the Al Maktoum Airport, you may get a bird’s eye view if you were flying out of Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport.

Catamaran Ride

What better way to view the city than sitting on a catamaran? As you sail around Palm Jumeirah not only will you get a stunning look at the skyline, but also The Pointe and Atlantis, The Palm.

Dubai Marina walk

Enjoy the Dubai Marina on a date night for Eid with a cool night walk around its picturesque waterfront area and pop into one of the many restaurants for dinner while you do so.

Dubai Marina Image Credit: Shutterstock

Inflatable park

JumpX, Dubai Parks and Resorts’ new inflatable park located at Riverland Dubai opened in February. It is the world’s largest of its kind. While Riverland Dubai has free entry, the tickets to the inflatable park is Dh60 per person.

Aventura Parks

Head to this new 35,000-square-metre park full of Ghaf trees. It’s also home to 24 ziplines – of varying difficulties. Kids’ activities include a miniature rock-climbing wall and even a petting zoo. This is perfect for an afternoon of adventure and fun. All ages can participate in the Nature Trail. A single circuit experience of one-hour-30-minutes costs Dh95.

Barbecue night

If you lost your chance to barbecue, this is the time to do it for the very last time. The weather is still cool enough to spend outdoors, so take out that equipment. Head to al Qudra or one of the many of the designated parks in the city for a fun night out

Take The Palm monorail

The Palm monorail connects all the key landmarks of Palm Jumeirah, from the Palm Gateway station to Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall, Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark and The Pointe. Tickets start at Dh5 for single trips and Dh10 for round trips.

Palm Monorail Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai water parks

Take advantage of the Eid break to enjoy a fun day or multiple days out at the various water parks across Dubai. From water rides promising an extreme adrenaline kick to more relaxing rides, Dubai has a wide variety of offerings. Prices range from Dh120 to Dh300 depending on where you choose to go. Some hotels offer free tickets as part of their resident staycations as well.

Dhow Cruise Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dhow cruises

If you haven’t done this already, why not book the family on a dhow cruise, or even a yacht trip, in Dubai? Most of these cruises feature meals and live entertainment. There is something for all budgets, starting at around Dh50, all the way up to, Dh500 for package deals.

Floating bookfair

Are you in the mood to hit the book while you are afloat on the seas. Calling all book lovers, the largest floating bookfair docked Port Rashid till April 23.