Dubai: Dubai residents and tourists are set to get a unique experience, a date with crocodiles, right ahead of the Eid holidays. The management of the much-awaited Dubai Crocodile Park on Wednesday revealed the opening date and ticket rates of the first-of-its-kind wildlife conservation facility in the Middle East.

Dubai Crocodile Park, designed to give guests a look into the life of crocodiles, will open its doors to the public on April 18, the management announced.

Located near Mushrif Park, the crocodile park is home to “250 Nile crocodiles of all ages, from babies to huge adults,” according to the management.

“The 20,000sqm facility is specially designed for their comfort and fosters an optimal environment including year-round climate-controlled water and the highest safety standards for guests while looking out over the crocodile dominated river views,” the management said.

Dubai Crocodile Park will feature a host of family-friendly experiences, including a dedicated, one-of-a-kind natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, and large outdoor landscaped areas.

Visitors are offered the opportunity to witness the magnificent creatures from various points of view, including close-up and underwater.

In addition to the crocodiles, the park boasts multiple dining outlets and provides year-round comfort with multiple air-conditioned spaces, and a unique African vibe evident throughout its architecture and landscape.

Welfare, education at core

“Welfare and education are at the heart of Dubai Crocodile Park. Since the crocs moved into our facility, we’ve had babies hatch, which is the ultimate proof of the animals thriving,” said Tarryn Clare, the exhibit curator of Dubai Crocodile Park.

“We can’t wait to welcome the public to experience these amazing animals, and to educate them about the importance of their conservation and protection,” Clare added.

With educational panels displayed all along the visitors’ path, specially curated sessions for school trips and a team of expert guides, Dubai Crocodile Park invites visitors to discover the life and history of these fascinating animals.

Apart from being a tourist destination, the park will also contribute to the preservation of this species of animals in accordance with the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna), the Dubai Municipality’ Properties Department, which owns the asset, had earlier said.

The opening date of the unique park in the region has been revealed after several postponements. First announced in 2012, the park had an initial target of opening by the end of 2013 after the civic body signed an agreement with White Oryx Investment LLC to set up the crocodile preservation park.

It was later pushed back to 2017 to facilitate the investment company to complete all preparations to construct the park in the most modern style. No further updates had been provided ever since.

Ticket rates, opening hours

The management told Gulf News that ticket price for adults is Dh95 while it is Dh75 for children between three and 12 years.

Tickets for Dubai Crocodile Park are available for purchase at the park entrance.