UAE has no dearth of attractions, man-made and natural, to explore while in the country

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Here are some beautiful lakes to check out – some of these are man-made while others are natural gems. Whatever trips you take ensure you follow COVID-19 protocols, and check in advance to ensure there are no entry or number restrictions.

Moon Lake

Dubai’s Moon Lake is the latest viral trend among residents and a must-see destination. Located in Al Qudra desert, it is frequented by Arabian Onyx and gazelles. In true UAE-style, head over there in a 4x4 vehicle for a nice sunset visit.

Moon Lake located at Al Qudra.

Love Lake

While you’re in Al Qudra, don’t forget to check out a lake in the shape of intertwined hearts, called the Love Lake. The venue is perfect for barbeques and sunsets with your significant other, or the entire family. Flamingos, ducks, and swans are aplenty around the lakes in the area.

Love Lake at Al Qudra.

Expo Lake

EXPO 2020 ‘World’s Greatest Show’, this is a great time to visit the Expo 2020 lake. Located just beyond the Expo site near the Al Maktoum Airport, you may get a bird’s eye view if you were flying out of Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport.

Expo 2020 Lake

Hatta Lake

Another Dubai's perfect winter adventure destination is the Hatta Lake. You can try kayaking on the lake, which is easily accessible from the Sedr Trailers Resort. You can choose from various kayaking packages. Other water activities are also available to enjoy such as pedalos and water bikes. It’s always better to book in advance so that you can avoid queues.

Hatta Lake

Al Warsan Lake

Al Warsan Lake is worth a visit when in Dubai. This man-made lake that was previously a wetland, and falls under the category of internationally important wetland under the Ramsar Convention. The well-preserved destination is home to over 180 species of birds, mammals, plants and more.

Burj Lake

Burj Lake is a 30-acre man-made lake in the heart of Dubai's downtown. The Dubai Fountain, the world's largest choreographed fountain, is the city's most well-known feature and is set in the Burj Lake. You may see a brilliantly coordinated visual display with 6,000 lights, 25 colored projectors, and 22,000 gallons of flying water while still taking a relaxing boat trip.

Burj Lake

Swan Lake

Swan Lake in Hatta is a thrilling destination, with the shimmering but tranquil surface of the lake reflecting the gorgeous rising sun. Ducks waddle out of their nests for a morning swim, and the sound of flowing water can be heard. A tranquil and relaxing retreat from Dubai's hectic daily life, this lake is a relatively obscure destination that is quickly becoming one of the emirate's most popular day trips.

Swan Lake in Hatta