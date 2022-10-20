Dubai: The Pointe, home to the world's biggest dancing water fountain, officially opens its own monorail station on Thursday. The Palm monorail connects all the key landmarks of Palm Jumeirah, from the Palm Gateway station to Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall, Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark and now The Pointe.
The monorail aims to give visitors the chance to slowly take in the breathtaking architecture and sights on the man-made island while getting to their destination sans stress or traffic.
Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, said: “The new monorail station at The Pointe is another step in our commitment to enhancing accessibility for citizens, residents and visitors, and making their time on Palm Jumeirah special and unforgettable. The Palm Monorail is also a sustainable and stress-free way of visiting and enjoying the different landmarks on the island.
"We are looking forward to families and diners taking advantage of this scenic route and a more convenient mode of travel to The Pointe, which can also be accessed with a Nol card.”
To celebrate the opening of The Pointe’s station, the Palm Monorail will offer free access to children under 12 years old for one month. Diners visiting The Pointe can use their monorail ticket to benefit from a 10 per cent to 20 per cent discount on their bills.
Now might be the best time to try out the new station to get to the destination in time for their Diwali celebration. For Diwali, the dancing fountain will play popular Hindi songs and host live performances. You can catch the performances from 6pm to 10pm every day between October 14 and October 28. As for the fountain, every third show will be to the beat of a Hindi number.
The Palm Monorail operates from 9.15am to 10pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and 9.15am to midnight on weekends (Friday to Sunday). Tickets start at Dh5 for single trips and Dh10 for round trips.