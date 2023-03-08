Dubai: In less than a month winter will officially transition to summer and seasonal UAE attractions will close for a few months. Here are the main outdoor destinations you should cross off your list before they close for the season.

Global Village

Although the 27th season of Global Village felt like it had just been announced, it really began in October 2022. The multicultural family hotspot, where 90 cultures come together, will shut its doors in around two months.. It only stays open for six months on average. So it will close on or around April 29, 2023, but you'll need to watch out for the formal announcement. If you haven't been there, expect a wholesome family destination with lots of fun, food booths and kiosks along with culture, shopping, and entertainment.

Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The most floral destination in Dubai shutters its doors throughout the summer. There are two reasons for this annual cycle: one, the hot summer weather; the other, to preparing for the next season. In November 2021, it celebrated its 10th year and welcomed guests to Smurfs Village, a brand-new attraction. This year, it added fresh installations to the Smurf Village as well as floral tunnels, lighting displays, and other new additions. Again, there is no set end date, but we were able to purchase tickets for the last date of May 31 when we tried to do so. Mark your calendar and immerse in this desert wonder with literally millions of blooms.

Dubai Garden Glow

Dubai Garden Glow Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

This outdoor park is popular among kids for its neon lights and themed sections such as Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Ice Park, Magic Park and Art Park. The attraction usually closes around May ahead of summer.

Dubai Safari Park

While an official confirmation is yet to come, this wildlife park only has open slots until the end of May – which is around the time it closed for the season the last couple of years. With more than 3,000 animal species in residence, the venue has various activities for visitors including Arabian Desert safari, kids’ farm experience, live shows, guided bus tours and train rides.

Hatta Wadi Hub

Hatta Wadi Hub Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

This Dubai destination is expected to close by May 15 and with it all your adrenaline-pumping and fun outdoor activities such as mountain biking, kayaking, climbing, rope course, zorb-ball, Hatta drop-in and others.

Camping

Camping at Liwa Oasis Image Credit: Supplied

While you could, technically, still go camping at any time, the amazing winter weather is a major part of why residents and visitors opt for the activity. Follow camping rules, prep in advance and venture to the various camping destinations across the country with your friends and family in tow.

Barbecue nights

Make the most out of that barbecue equipment before the temperatures rise, and we have all the places to go to for a great time outdoors with the family.

Hiking

Wadi Shawka Image Credit: GN Archive