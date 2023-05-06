Fujairah: Two Emiratis, a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, have died following a two-vehicle collision on Al Muddi Street in Fujairah.
The accident occurred on a single carriageway between the Masafi area and Dibba-Masafi Street last Thursday at around 7am, according to Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police.
Police patrols and a national ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving the report.
Investigations revealed that the accident was caused by improper overtaking on a single carriageway, leading to a severe collision. The bodies of the deceased were transported to a nearby hospital for further procedures.
Colonel Al Dhanhani urged drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution while overtaking other vehicles.
He emphasised the importance of ensuring the road is clear before overtaking or changing lanes and using appropriate signals when changing lanes.
Additionally, drivers should avoid reckless behavior, such as sudden deviation or incorrect lane usage, to prevent similar tragedies in the future.