Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations in Dubai Police, said that Dubai Police constantly strive to raise community members’ awareness about the dangers of begging, intensifying their efforts during Ramadan and the festive seasons.

“During these times, beggars seek to evoke sympathy by increasing their presence in residential, commercial, and worship areas. Street vendors also try to elicit sympathy differently but pose a real threat to community safety, especially when they offer food and supplies of unknown origin, presented in poor conditions,” he added.

The director stressed that begging, street vending, and the presence of illegal workers threaten community security and tarnish the state’s image, sometimes linked to “severe consequences” such theft and the exploitation of children and the sick in begging.

Use official channels

Al Shamsi also emphasised that the campaign also aims to educate the public about donating through official and trustworthy channels to ensure aid reaches those who truly deserve it. He urged the community to distribute alms through state-approved charitable organisations and called for the public not to respond to beggars or deal with illegal workers.

Report beggars