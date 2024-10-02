Sharjah: The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority on Wednesday announced it has foiled an attempt to smuggle 8.7kg of narcotics at Sharjah International Airport.

Customs officers at Sharjah Airport Customs Centre became suspicious of cardboard packages belonging to a passenger and upon closer inspection they discovered the packages contained 10,934 narcotic tablets, with a total weight of 8.716kg, hidden inside headlights.

A case was filed, and the seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.