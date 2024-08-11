Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has arrested a criminal gang consisting of three individuals who planned to smuggle and introduce 226kg of hashish, psychoactive substances and narcotic drugs, hiding them in slabs of marble.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the efforts of the task forces in thwarting the bid to conceal narcotic substances within marble stones for the purpose of trafficking and promoting them in conjunction with operators overseas.

Colonel Majid Sultan Al-Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, said dealers outside the country werere trying to smuggle and sell drugs within the UAE.

The Drug Control Administration initiated Operation 'Destructive Stone' to identify the members of the gang, monitor their activities and determine their connections with regional and international drug trafficking networks.

It has been found that the smuggling methods used were unconventional, as they resorted to hiding the narcotic substances inside the core of marble slabs that were shipped to the country’s ports.