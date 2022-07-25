Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested an Arab man and referred him to Public Prosecution after he posted footage on social media from the security camera of a building, showing details of a brutal murder.

Earlier, on June 24, Sharjah Police had arrested another Arab man who had stabbed a woman to death, within two hours of receiving the complaint.

The woman’s mother had alerted the police that her daughter was kidnapped by a person known to them. The call was made at 3.15pm. She had also told the police that the duo had a dispute between them in one of the car parks.

Police checked footage from the surveillance cameras at the site and found that the woman was attacked inside the car. The man stabbed her several times, before fleeing with the car. He was later found to be hiding in the car on a beach, police said. The entire operation was completed in two hours, said Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, Deputy Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation at Sharjah Police.

Details of the case were announced a few days after the incident and the General Command of Sharjah Police had cautioned that legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty of irresponsible behaviour. Police had also warned that no material related the case or any such case should be shared on social media, which may expose members of the victim’s family to needless attention and trigger panic and fear in society. Police stressed the need to adhere to the law under all circumstances.

Legal accountability

Police said UAE law prohibits people from publishing anything that affects security, provokes, intimidates or hinders the privacy of individuals. Police also explained that surveillance cameras were set up to enhance public safety and security. Footage from such surveillance cameras were not meant for circulation or sharing.

A Sharjah police official said that in the event that any suspicious activity is noticed through surveillance cameras, the relevant authorities must be informed immediately by calling 901.

What UAE law says

Article 21 of Law No 5 of 2012 on Combating Information Technology Crimes stipulates: “[A person] shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of at least six months and fined not less than Dh150,000 and not in excess of Dh500,000 — or either of these two penalties — if he or she uses a computer network or an electronic information system or any information technology means for the invasion of privacy of another person, other than cases allowed by the law.

The following activities shall be considered unlawful:

1) Evesdropping, interception, recording, transferring, transmitting or disclosing conversations or communications or audio-visual material.

2) Photographing others or creating, transferring, disclosing, copying or saving electronic photos.