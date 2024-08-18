Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, said the initiatives align with the Dubai Government’s vision to make Dubai the best city in the world for living, working, visiting and investing.

He emphasised the department’s commitment to engaging with international tourists to enhance their travel experiences in Dubai.

Among the five channels is the latest version of the Dubai Police smart app available on iOS, Android and Huawei systems, allowing tourists to submit inquiries and reports easily.

Tourists can also access the Dubai Police website at www.dubaipolice.gov.ae, the second communication channel.

The third option entails visiting the Smart Police Stations (SPS) located throughout Dubai, which operate round the clock without human intervention. The SMS allows tourists to submit suggestions and reports.

The fourth channel is the 901 call centre, dedicated to non-emergency calls from tourists, while the fifth channel is the Dubai Police Tourist Police email at touristpolice@dubaipolice.gov.ae.

Al Jallaf noted that these communication channels received 3,509 queries and suggestions since the start of the year.