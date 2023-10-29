Dubai: Dubai Police have identified 16 new types of synthetic drugs since last year, it was revealed today.

It follows “meticulous” laboratory research and analyses by experts from the Mirsad Drug Observatory Centre of the police’s Forensic Evidence Department.

The discoveries were facilitated by tests and investigations on substances that contain toxins harmful to human health and mental well-being.

Major General Ahmad Bin Ghulaita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, reiterated the commitment of the force, as per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to keep pace with all developments in the field of drugs.

He praised the Drug Observatory Centre, which comprises a toxicology experts proficient in analysing substances, studying their effects on human health, and understanding the societal harm they might cause.

Maj Gen Bin Ghulaita also noted that Dubai Police boasts some of the “highest-level” experts in identifying synthetic drugs and other substances. Armed with state-of-the-art equipment, these experts can detect any tampering with chemical compositions in drugs within minutes, thwarting the attempts of drug traffickers and enforcing the law against them.

New drugs

Concerning the nature of the 16 substances identified, Maj Gen Bin Ghulaita revealed that they include 12 types of synthetic cannabinoids, two types of synthetic cathinones, and two derivatives of the drug known as LSD. He warned against these substances’ detrimental effects on users and the wider community.

First Expert Ibtisam Abdul Rahman Al Abdouli, director of the Drug Observatory Centre, said toxicology experts at the Dubai Police possess advanced capabilities to prevent the spread of these synthetic drugs. They work diligently to identify any attempts by drug traffickers to manipulate the chemical compositions of these substances to circumvent existing federal laws.

Lethal effects

She further emphasised that the experts closely monitor any changes in these compounds’ chemical makeup, considering their dangerous side effects on human health, such as increased heart rate, hallucinations, seizures, and even death.

“The challenge for the Drug Observatory experts doesn’t stop at detecting raw drugs. We also identify the drug metabolite and evidence of drug consumption in biological samples. This is a distinction the Dubai Police takes pride in, as they detect the metabolites of synthetic drugs in biological samples, provide technical reports on them, and submit them to judicial authorities and public prosecutions,” First Expert Ibtisam added.

Preparing reports

Major Adnan Saleh Lanjawi, head of the Forensic Chemistry Department, asserted these achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the Dubai Police.

“This support was manifested in providing outstanding human resources and essential capabilities,” he said.

Maj Lanjawi highlighted that the role of toxicology experts at Dubai Police isn’t limited to identifying new drugs. They also compile scientific study reports regarding these phenomena and submit them to the Supreme Drug Committee with the intent of incorporating these substances into legal schedules and banning them.

Exchanging expertise

Maj Gen Bin Ghulaita emphasised that Dubai Police is immensely dedicated to supporting all corresponding entities involved in detecting drugs and their compounds nationally.