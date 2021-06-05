Sharjah: The Criminal Laboratory Department of Sharjah Police General Command added a new achievement in addition to its previous achievements, where its teams were able to discover five modern types of synthetic drugs known as Spice.
The discovery came through their analysis, experiments and research practices, using the latest scientific and technical methods.
Colonel Adel Ahmad Al Mazmi, Acting Head of The Criminal Laboratory Department of Sharjah Police, said: “The achievement achieved in tracking the transformational processes in the field of narcotic substances comes as a result of the careful research efforts made by experts and technicians in the criminal laboratory department, taking advantage of the modern and advanced devices owned by the department, where five types of spice, a type of manufactured cannabinoid, were discovered.”
Colonel Al Mazmi said a draft law is being worked on to include these substances in the schedules of the federal law on narcotics and psychotropic substances, the inclusion of which will help arrest the spread of this scourge in the state.