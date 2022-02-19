Sharjah: Sharjah Police have discovered four modern types of synthetic drugs known as ‘Spice’, it was revealed on Saturday.
Colonel Adel Ahmad Al Mazmi, Acting Head of The Criminal Laboratory Department of Sharjah Police, said: “The achievement in tracking the transformational processes in the field of narcotic substances comes as a result of the careful research efforts made by experts and technicians in the criminal laboratory department, taking advantage of the modern and advanced devices owned by the department, where four types of Spice, a type of manufactured cannabinoid, were discovered.”
Col Al Mazmi said the Criminal Laboratory Department of Sharjah Police is the first criminal laboratory in the UAE to be able to identify what these new types of drugs are and the manufacturing methods used by the peddlers.
He added that a draft law is being worked on to include these substances in the schedule of the federal law on narcotics and psychotropic substances, the inclusion of which will help arrest the spread of these new drugs in the UAE.