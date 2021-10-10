Dubai: Dubai Police have solved the mystery behind the death of a man whose corpse was found at a hotel in Naif area.
Colonel Maki Salman, Director of Crime Scene Section at the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, said the body was found along with 41 pills weighing more than 2kg.
“We found the drugs next to the rotting corpse. There were an additional 44 pills inside his body. He had died after one of the pills exploded inside his stomach while he was trying to excrete the drugs,” added Col Salman.
Foul smell
The hotel had reported a foul smell from the room two days after the arrival of the 47-year-old man.
When Dubai Police opened the room, they found the rotting corpse besides the bed.
“We launched an investigation and collected evidence and fingerprints. All his valuables were inside the room. The case was a mystery until we identified the cause of the death,” added Col Salman.
The man, who was a drug smuggler, managed to excrete 41 pills but died after one of them exploded inside his body.
Col Salman said that his department has the latest equipment and specialised training to deal with such cases.