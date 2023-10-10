What happened?

Recalling to Gulf News how the events unfolded, Nouf Al Mazrouei explained she was in her car outside a restaurant during her lunch break from work when she saw two men dragging a person to a car and hitting him.

While other bystanders looked on, Nouf confronted the suspects. She told them to stop what they were doing. One of the culprits told her not to care about the person, saying it was a private matter between them. Nouf stood her ground and replied that regardless of the nature of the matter, it was not right or legal to hit someone.

In a hurry, the suspects then forced the man inside a small white car and drove off. Nouf swiftly took down the details of the car’s number plate and called Dubai Police, who asked her to stay put while a patrol arrived in minutes. Police on the scene took her statement and later informed her the suspects’ car was caught on Sheikh Zayed Road - thanks to her efforts.

Nouf said what she did was her duty as a member of society and expressed her appreciation for the efforts of Dubai Police in ensuring safety and security in the emirate, adding that the recognition serves as a badge of honour that she wears with pride.

Police honour Nouf

Major General Abdullah Khadem bin Suroor Al-Massam, director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said Nouf had dealt with the incident responsibly and intelligently, as she recorded the car’s plate number and contacted the Dubai Police command and control room, explained the incident, and gave the car’s specifications and number, pointing out that the perpetrators moved from the scene of the incident to the jurisdiction of Bur Dubai Police Station, where the vehicle was located within minutes of the report.

“Her smart action foiled the attempted robbery. She has a sense of security as she spotted the men dragging the victim inside the vehicle and drove away quickly,” he said, adding that the accused were arrested, legal measures were taken, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.