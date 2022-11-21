Dubai: Dubai Police officers surprised an Indian expat, Keshur Kara Chavada Karu Ghela, by honouring him for his efforts in foiling a criminal’s attempt to rob a person’s bag containing Dh2.7 million in Dubai.
Headed by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, the team included Major General Dr Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, Director of the Dubai Police Council of Police Stations Directors; Dr Major General Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station; Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, and a number of senior officers.
Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri hailed Keshur who helped arrest the thief by tackling him and pinning him to the ground until the police patrol arrived. He lauded the young man’s efforts and courage in intercepting the thief.
Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri explained that honouring Keshur in the midst his colleagues and neighbours reflects Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.
According to Dr Major General Tariq Tahlak, the incident happened when two Asian men were in the Naif area carrying two bags containing Dh4,250,000 in cash of different currencies. He indicated that the main suspect and his accomplices intercepted the Asians and snatched one of the two bags containing Dh2.7 million.
“As the two Asian men shouted for help, Keshur saw the robber running with the stolen bag toward him and bravely tackled him. He pinned him to the ground until the police patrols arrived and made the arrest,” Maj. Gen. Tahlak said.
Keshur expressed his pride and joy for being honoured by Dubai Police.