Ajman: A girl has been honoured by the police chief of Ajman for preparing breakfast for officers on duty at a residence complex which caught fire recently.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, received a Fatima Al Mazmi, nicknamed the ‘Fire Child’, and her family at his office at the police headquarters, in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of Al Madina Comprehensive Police Station.
This came in appreciation of her efforts in providing support to the police and security teams who dealt with the recent fire at Pearl residential complex in Al Rashidiya 1 district. Maj Gen Al Nuaimi praised the efforts of the girl and her mother in providing support over the course of a number of days during the maintenance period of the tower.
Fatima used to prepare breakfast daily for the policemen in appreciation of their efforts to rehabilitate the tower as quickly as possible for the return of residents to their homes safely.
‘Spirit of the Emirates’
The police chief said this support embodies the generosity of the people of the Emirates, from its leadership to its children, and wished Fatima and her family continued success, health and wellness.
The girl’s parents expressed their happiness with this kind gesture. They said providing support to the police and rescue teams is the least that can be done in appreciation of their efforts to save lives and establish security.
“We wish them continued success and excellence in the path of security and community protection,” they added.