Dubai: The Dubai Police have honoured an Indian expat, Upendra Nath Chaturvedi, for handing over Dh134,930 in cash which he found in a public place to the Al Raffa Police Station.
Colonel Omar Mohammed bin Hammad, Director of the Al Raffa Police Station, praised Chaturvedi for his honesty and for handing over the large sum to the nearest police station.
Col. bin Hammad also awarded him a certificate of appreciation to emphasise the importance of collaboration between the community and police.
He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.
Chaturvedi thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him and said it gave him great pride and joy.