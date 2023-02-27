Dubai: Dubai Police on Monday honoured two Asian expatriates for their honesty after they handed over Dh52,500 in total cash they had found in the jurisdiction area of Al Qusais Police Station.
Colonel Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, acting director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured Nabil Amer Fairuz Khan for handing over Dh43,000, and Shefno Changanassery for delivering Dh9,500 to the police station.
Col Al Owais praised them for their honesty and noble values exemplified in their keenness on returning the lost money.
The honour reflects Dubai Police’s eagerness to recognise the positive efforts in the community, as well as to activate the role of partnership between the Dubai Police and society, he said.
Col Al Owais added that the initiative is in line with Dubai Police’s keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership and social responsibility.