Dubai: Al Qusais Police Station in Dubai recently surprised a high school student and visited his school to honour him for his honesty in handing over a wallet he found in Lulu Village shopping centre.
Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Deputy Director of Al Qusais Police Station, praised the young man, Azam Khalid Dhif Allah, for his honesty and awarded him with a certificate of appreciation, to emphasise the importance of collaboration between the community and police.
Col Al Madhani affirmed Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.
Azam thanked the Al Qusais Police Station for this initiative and expressed that the honour gave him great pride and joy.