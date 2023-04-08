Dubai: Sharjah Police have honoured an man for his honesty as he returned a wallet containing Dh150,000 which he found on the floor at Exo Centre Sharjah.
Abdul Aziz Ibrahim Momani, an Iranian man, was given an appreciation certificate by the Police on Friday for his honesty.
Momani spotted a wallet lying on the floor and handed it over to the police office at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of the General Administration of Central Operations, in the presence of Colonel Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, Deputy Director of the General Administration for Central Operations, Colonel Ashour Sabt bin Ashour, Director of the Special Tasks Department, awarded Momani.
He said that the appreciation award comes within the framework of enhancing collaboration between the community and the Sharjah Police as well as spreading the spirit of cooperation in order to establish a secure and safe society. Brigadier Al Naour praised Momani’s honesty calling him as a role model for others. He also called upon people not to hesitate while reporting any crime or suspicious activity to police using various reporting channels.