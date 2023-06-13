Sharjah: A school principal here was honoured for her courage and quick thinking following an attempted entry to the school campus by a person armed with a sharp object with the intention to cause trouble.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured Hessa Al Zarihi, Director of the Zayed Educational Complex, on Monday morning in appreciation of her wisdom and speed of action.
Police said a person with a sharp tool attempted to enter the school, with the aim of launching an assault.
Authorities were informed about the security incident which occurred in the educational complex. Al Zarihi dealt with the situation until the arrival of the competent authorities.
The honouring ceremony was attended by Amal Al Loughani, an academic and vocational counselor at Zayed Education Complex.
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi said Al Zarihi was honoured due to her courage and quick thinking to deal with an incident that would have endangered the safety of individuals in the campus.
Maj. Gen Al Shamsi cited Al Zarihi’s example as an of courage and wisdom, being able to handle unexpected problems and incidents appropriately, without hesitation or emotion.
Al Zarihi expressed her thanks to the Sharjah Police General Command for the honour. She said it motivates her and the rest of the society to adopt the same approach, cooperate with the security services, and strengthen the joint role between the police and the public.