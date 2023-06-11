Sharjah: As many as 670 students graduated at the Spring 2023 Commencement ceremony of the American University of Sharjah (AUS) on Saturday at University City Hall.

AUS President Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, conferred the degrees on the graduates. She said: “In a way, you’re better equipped for real life than previous generations of university graduates, having completed your studies through an unprecedented global pandemic.”

The undergraduate and graduate students followed the banners representing their four colleges amid cheers from friends and families, to take their place on the stage and receive their degrees.

Sheikha Bodour congratulated the graduates and shared reflections that had shaped her life, quoting Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Maya Angelou, and Gibran Khalil Gibran.

Sheikha Bodour addressing the graduates Image Credit: Supplied

In her opening remarks, AUS Chancellor Dr Susan Mumm wished the Class of Spring 2023 continued success. She said: “You have persevered to reach where you are today, joining a growing community of AUS alumni who have distinguished themselves through their personal and professional accomplishments."

She added: "As you know, we have celebrated AUS’ 25 years of excellence and the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder of AUS, over the past year. We look forward to the next 25.”

Top students

During the ceremony, Sheikha Bodour awarded Hind Khalid Al Harmoodi, a civil engineering major, and Zaineh Moez Al Nasser, an electrical engineering major, the President’s Cup for the highest-grade point average, and Rameesha Nayyer Siddiqi, a finance major, the Chancellor’s Cup for a combination of academic excellence, general character, and service to the university.

Addressing the graduating class of Spring 2023 was student speaker Sarah Jamjoom, who said: "We will go on to become the leaders of tomorrow. I cannot guarantee this path will be easy. We will face challenges. Nonetheless, we will leave this hall equipped to face what is out there.”

Graduating summa cum laude with a double major in computer science and mathematics, and speaking as College of Engineering Ambassador of his graduating class, Rohan Mitra reflected on the years at AUS. Having received an AUS Sharakah Scholarship throughout his four years of study at AUS, Mitra is looking forward to becoming a data scientist.

AUS Class of Spring 2023

-Total graduating students: 670

-College of Architecture, Art and Design: 99 undergraduates and 10 graduates

-College of Arts and Sciences: 106 undergraduates and seven graduates

-College of Engineering: 206 undergraduates and 66 graduates