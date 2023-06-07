Due to an overwhelming response from students, parents and higher education institutions, Gulf News Edufair is back with an unparalleled line-up of exhibitors, speakers and activations that promises to redefine the UAE’s education landscape.

To build on the success of the March edition that drew more than 4,500 visitors and over 35 exhibitors, the current edition – with its meticulously curated panels, workshops and exhibition – ensures that students have access to the latest information about college admissions and study programmes , enabling them to stay competitive in this fast-changing world.

As the academic year for most education boards draws to a close and students seek guidance to plan their education pathways, the return of the UAE’s landmark education show couldn’t be more timely. Gulf News Edufair offers a unique platform for students and their families to explore higher education opportunities in the UAE and abroad; engage with institutions; and learn about courses and degrees that can give them an edge in the world of employment.

What to expect at Gulf News Edufair

As the job market continues to evolve and adapt to new technologies and realities, students are eagerly looking for degrees that help them future proof their careers. From highlighting the benefits of AI and VR in classroom instructions to emphasising the significance of cultural competence in students and lifelong learning, panelists will share their thoughts on some of the key trends shaping the teaching and learning landscape. During the fireside chats, thought leaders will shed light on unconventional career paths and emphasise the importance of exploring different options outside of traditional career trajectories.

Furthermore, by bringing together a diverse array of prestigious universities and professional education providers under one roof, Gulf News Edufair empowers students to make the right decision about courses and degrees that align with their interests, budget and career goals. The event will be a great opportunity for networking, learning and exploring future-ready degrees and new educational trends.

Register now for Gulf News Edufair

June 16-18

Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Exhibitors are looking forward to connect with the UAE’s student community and provide valuable insights, guidance and information about study opportunities, admissions, scholarships and tuition fees, campus life, internship options and academic support services.

Image Credit: Nicholas D'Souza/ Gulf News

Murdoch University Dubai will be promoting its courses and scholarships for the September 2023 intake at Gulf News Edufair.

“As one of Australia's leading universities in Dubai, we offer fully accredited Australian degrees with international recognition. Our programmes are accredited by the Tertiary Education Quality Standards Agency (TEQSA) in Australia and authorised by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA),” says Dr James Trotter, Dean and Academic President.

“Take advantage of our exceptional scholarships at Gulf News Edufair, including up to a 40 per cent Academic Merit Scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, and a 50 per cent scholarship for Foundation and Diploma programmes. Additionally, we invite you to explore our new Bachelor of Information Technology in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems. Enrolling early offers an opportunity to secure a 40 per cent scholarship as one of the first 20 students,” Dr Trotter adds.

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

After a positive experience in March, Heriot Watt University Dubai is back with a host of industry-relevant degree programmes for September 2023 intake.

“As many students are heading towards starting their higher education journey, we plan to highlight Heriot-Watt’s offering of British education of the highest standard, an international study environment, and an extensive range of degree programmes. We hope to invite the prospective applicants to join a globally connected university with campuses in Scotland, Dubai and Malaysia,” says Nick Bradley, Regional Recruitment Director, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, which offers over 90 different programmes starting at the foundation level across the undergraduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate research programmes.

“Gulf News Edufair has been a good platform for us to meet and engage with prospective students interested in pursuing higher education in our university. Education fairs such as these are a convenient way for students and their families to access information, have their queries answered and meet with admissions staff from the university,” says Bradley.

“At Edufair, we are offering interested students a discount of Dh6,000 on the first year fee as well as a fee waiver on the application fee of Dh315,” he adds.

Another exhibitor EM Normandie will showcase its Bachelor in International Management (BIM); Masters in International Logistics and Port Management (ILP); and Master in International Marketing and Business Development (IMBD) at the event.

“We have a Founder’s Offer – Dh105,000 discount on the full tuition fee – for the Bachelor in International Management; and 30 per cent discounts on the tuition fee for Masters in International Logistics and Port Management (ILP) and Master in International Marketing and Business Development (IMBD). Students can find out more about programmes and scholarships at Gulf News Edufair,” says Eleonora Nencheva, Head of Admission – Students Affairs and Promotion, EM Normandie Business School in the UAE.

International study options

Gulf News Edufair also includes expert counselling, workshops and presentations by international universities and education services providers. Students can learn about international degree programmes, funding options, application processes, visa requirement and the benefits of studying in a foreign nation.

Immigration, visa and overseas career consultant Y-Axis will be showcasing a wide range of carefully curated study abroad programmes in Canada, Australia, the UK, and Germany that will cater to students from diverse academic backgrounds and interests, says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis.

“We will also present courses specifically designed for professionals looking to enhance their skills or pursue advanced education in their respective fields,” he says.

Y-Axis will provide guidance on the IELTS and PTE exams through its test preparation courses. “Moreover, our team will offer expert advice on visa and immigration procedures in Canada, Australia, the UK, and Germany, which will be a primary topic of discussion during our presence at the exhibition,” Khan adds.

What’s more, Gulf News Edufair will feature some of the UAE's popular motivational speakers – including Paralympian, author and speaker Jessica Smith – who will share their insights and personal experiences of overcoming challenges and adversity. They will provide practical tips on how to approach challenges and develop a positive mindset to overcome adversity.

Some of Gulf News Edufair’s confirmed exhibitors are Ajman University, Amity University Dubai, American University in Ras Al Khaimah, Curtin University Dubai, Emirates School of Hospitality Management, Explore Education, Charms Education & Immigration, De Montfort University, ISL Germany, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Em Normandie, RAK Medical & Health Science University, Murdoch University, Global Business Studies, Gulf Medical University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, University of West London, University of Dubai, University of Nottingham, World Academy of Design, Westford University College and Swiss Business School.

The platinum sponsor of the event is Y-Axis and Zayed University; knowledge partner is ACCA; Study abroad partner is Unihawk; Visa Partner is VFS Global; Communications Partner is Nothing Phones; and Creative and Brands Communication Partner is ISD Global.