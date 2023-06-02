American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS)

Established in 1972, ACS offers a challenging standards-based American curriculum for KG1-Grade 12. In Grades 11 and 12, students can also choose to enrol in the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) or in Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

Number of students

Approximately 1,200 students, with more seats opening for the 2024-25 school year

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

ACS students, from KG1 through Grade 12, experience a rigorous academic programme that focuses on the child and prepares them to be well-rounded, responsible leaders ready to make positive changes in the world. Building on a legacy of nearly 50 years of excellence, ACS empowers students to shape and define their futures by providing a balanced learning programme in academics, the arts, athletics and service learning.

Extracurricular activities

Student life includes robust opportunities in athletics and activities, the arts and experiential service learning designed to enhance and extend ACS’ curricular and co-curricular offerings.

Tuition fees

Dh50,318 - Dh91,148

Contact Details

Acs.sch.ae; 02 681 5115

American School of Creative Science, Al Layyah

Curriculum

ASCS Al Layyah offers the MOE curriculum with US Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards for Arts, English, Math, and Science, along with an emphasis on Quran memorisation.

Success factors

21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran

Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects

Ability to draw on two decades of educational knowledge and expertise from sister Creative Science schools.

Tuition fees

Dh19,500 - Dh34,538; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%

Contact details

American School of Creative Science, Maliha Road

Curriculum

The school offers the MOE curriculum with US Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards for Arts, English, Math, and Science, along with an emphasis on Quran memorisation.

Success factors

21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran

Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects

Awards and accreditations from reputed authorities including NEASC.

Rated ‘Outstanding’ for Health & Safety by SPEA

Tuition fees

Dh21,500 - Dh46,000; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%

Contact details

American School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum

The school offers the MOE curriculum, with US Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards for Arts, English, Math, and Science, along with an emphasis on Quran memorisation.

Success factors

21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran

Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects

Awards and accreditations from reputed authorities including NEASC

Received ‘Outstanding’ for Health & Safety, ‘Very Good’ rating for Students’ Personal Development, and Understanding of Islamic Values and Awareness of Emirati and Other World Cultures, by the KHDA.

Tuition fees

Dh26,250 - Dh48,750; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%

Contact details

American School of Dubai (ASD)

Curriculum

Established in 1966, the American School of Dubai is an independent, US curriculum, Pre K-12 international community school.

Number of students

More than 2,030 students in Pre-K to Grade 12

Initiatives to nurture excellence

ASD is committed to academic excellence, providing an international perspective and a comprehensive education while preparing every student to be future-ready. ASD follows the common core and standards-based learning models for classroom instruction and student assessment.

Extracurricular activities

There are nearly 40 student organisations in leadership, academic service, and inter-scholastic collaboration and competition. In athletics, ASD competes with over 50 teams of 14 different sports. A wide range of visual, music and performing arts opportunities are available to all students.

Tuition fees

Dh57,680 - Dh85,057 (for 2023-2024)

Contact details

Asdubai.org; 04 395 0005

International School of Creative Science, Muwaileh

Curriculum

The school offers the MOE curriculum with the UK curriculum, while emphasising Quran memorisation.

Success factors

21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran

Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects

Has ushered global and regional high achievers, where students secured highest marks in the world, the Middle East, and the UAE, at their IGCSEs.

Rated ‘Outstanding’ for Welfare, health and safety of pupils by BSO and SPEA

Tuition fees

Dh21,000 - Dh37,800; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%

Contact details

International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum

The school offers the MOE curriculum with the UK curriculum, while emphasising Quran memorisation.

Success factors

21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran

Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects

Awards and accreditations from reputed authorities

Rated ‘Outstanding’ for Health & Safety by the KHDA, and for Welfare, health and safety of pupils, as well as for Pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development, and Leadership and management by the BSO.

Tuition fees

Dh30,150 - Dh57,600; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%

Contact details

Glendale International School

Curriculum

National Curriculum for England (NCfE)

Number of students

Glendale is opening its doors in September with a capacity of 3,000 students

Initiatives to nurture excellence

Apple-powered SMART campus with a metaverse lab customised to all subjects, including Arabic and Islamic innovative learning opportunities.

Experiential learning habitats like photography room, Black Box room, Makerspace and design technology room, AI robots and breakout zones outside the classroom right from FS.

Leader in Me programme inspired by Stephen Covey’s ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People’

Scan to Learn system where students can scan QR codes across the premises to ensure multidisciplinary learning

Extracurricular activities

Free before-school activities include music classes, football, basketball, ICT, and new languages

Tuition fees

Starting from Dh33,600 with 20 per cent founding family waiver.

Contact details