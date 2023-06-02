American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS)
Curriculum
Established in 1972, ACS offers a challenging standards-based American curriculum for KG1-Grade 12. In Grades 11 and 12, students can also choose to enrol in the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) or in Advanced Placement (AP) courses.
Number of students
Approximately 1,200 students, with more seats opening for the 2024-25 school year
Initiatives to enhance academic excellence
ACS students, from KG1 through Grade 12, experience a rigorous academic programme that focuses on the child and prepares them to be well-rounded, responsible leaders ready to make positive changes in the world. Building on a legacy of nearly 50 years of excellence, ACS empowers students to shape and define their futures by providing a balanced learning programme in academics, the arts, athletics and service learning.
Extracurricular activities
Student life includes robust opportunities in athletics and activities, the arts and experiential service learning designed to enhance and extend ACS’ curricular and co-curricular offerings.
Tuition fees
Dh50,318 - Dh91,148
Contact Details
Acs.sch.ae; 02 681 5115
American School of Creative Science, Al Layyah
Curriculum
ASCS Al Layyah offers the MOE curriculum with US Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards for Arts, English, Math, and Science, along with an emphasis on Quran memorisation.
Success factors
21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran
Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects
Ability to draw on two decades of educational knowledge and expertise from sister Creative Science schools.
Tuition fees
Dh19,500 - Dh34,538; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%
Contact details
ascs.sch.ae/al-layyah; 8002326
American School of Creative Science, Maliha Road
Curriculum
The school offers the MOE curriculum with US Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards for Arts, English, Math, and Science, along with an emphasis on Quran memorisation.
Success factors
21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran
Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects
Awards and accreditations from reputed authorities including NEASC.
Rated ‘Outstanding’ for Health & Safety by SPEA
Tuition fees
Dh21,500 - Dh46,000; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%
Contact details
Ascs.sch.ae/maliha; 8002326
American School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba
Curriculum
The school offers the MOE curriculum, with US Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards for Arts, English, Math, and Science, along with an emphasis on Quran memorisation.
Success factors
21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran
Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects
Awards and accreditations from reputed authorities including NEASC
Received ‘Outstanding’ for Health & Safety, ‘Very Good’ rating for Students’ Personal Development, and Understanding of Islamic Values and Awareness of Emirati and Other World Cultures, by the KHDA.
Tuition fees
Dh26,250 - Dh48,750; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%
Contact details
ascs.sch.ae/nad-al-sheba; 8002326
American School of Dubai (ASD)
Curriculum
Established in 1966, the American School of Dubai is an independent, US curriculum, Pre K-12 international community school.
Number of students
More than 2,030 students in Pre-K to Grade 12
Initiatives to nurture excellence
ASD is committed to academic excellence, providing an international perspective and a comprehensive education while preparing every student to be future-ready. ASD follows the common core and standards-based learning models for classroom instruction and student assessment.
Extracurricular activities
There are nearly 40 student organisations in leadership, academic service, and inter-scholastic collaboration and competition. In athletics, ASD competes with over 50 teams of 14 different sports. A wide range of visual, music and performing arts opportunities are available to all students.
Tuition fees
Dh57,680 - Dh85,057 (for 2023-2024)
Contact details
Asdubai.org; 04 395 0005
International School of Creative Science, Muwaileh
Curriculum
The school offers the MOE curriculum with the UK curriculum, while emphasising Quran memorisation.
Success factors
21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran
Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects
Has ushered global and regional high achievers, where students secured highest marks in the world, the Middle East, and the UAE, at their IGCSEs.
Rated ‘Outstanding’ for Welfare, health and safety of pupils by BSO and SPEA
Tuition fees
Dh21,000 - Dh37,800; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%
Contact details
Iscs.sch.ae/muwaileh; 8002326
International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba
Curriculum
The school offers the MOE curriculum with the UK curriculum, while emphasising Quran memorisation.
Success factors
21st-century education with an emphasis on Arabic, Islamic studies and Quran
Supporting students to discover their unique talents and interests, then convert these into opportunities for high attainment in all subjects
Awards and accreditations from reputed authorities
Rated ‘Outstanding’ for Health & Safety by the KHDA, and for Welfare, health and safety of pupils, as well as for Pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development, and Leadership and management by the BSO.
Tuition fees
Dh30,150 - Dh57,600; scholarships for Quran memorisation of up to 100%
Contact details
iscs.sch.ae/nad-al-sheba; 8002326
Glendale International School
Curriculum
National Curriculum for England (NCfE)
Number of students
Glendale is opening its doors in September with a capacity of 3,000 students
Initiatives to nurture excellence
Apple-powered SMART campus with a metaverse lab customised to all subjects, including Arabic and Islamic innovative learning opportunities.
Experiential learning habitats like photography room, Black Box room, Makerspace and design technology room, AI robots and breakout zones outside the classroom right from FS.
Leader in Me programme inspired by Stephen Covey’s ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People’
Scan to Learn system where students can scan QR codes across the premises to ensure multidisciplinary learning
Extracurricular activities
Free before-school activities include music classes, football, basketball, ICT, and new languages
Tuition fees
Starting from Dh33,600 with 20 per cent founding family waiver.
Contact details
056 766 3210, 056 925 9729; admissions.dubai@glendaleschool.org