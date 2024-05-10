Gulf News Edufair is a unique platform that connects top universities with aspiring students looking to explore higher education opportunities in the UAE and abroad. The current edition features more than 30 universities and career services providers, along with over 50 thought-leaders, educators and counsellors.

What it is?

From admission essentials for September 2024 intake and information about over 1,000 industry-relevant courses and degrees, to tuition fees and scholarships for various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies, Edufair is a one-stop destination for everything you need to know to kick-start your higher education journey.

How to register?

Every visitor receives a free goody bag and once your register, you can enter an exciting raffle draw to win a holiday package abroad! Valet parking is available at the venue. Be there!

May 17-19, 2024, from 11am -7pm, at H Dubai Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, next to Emirates Towers metro station

Why attend?

Prospective students can learn about new-age career opportunities; find out about campus lives; and chat with career counsellors to boost their career paths at Gulf News Edufair. They can also attend seminars and workshops that discuss the future trends of higher education; knowledge and skills for tomorrow's workforce; pathways for study abroad and migration; benefits of lifelong learning; and how to future-proof your career in the age of automation.

Gulf News Edufair is a must-visit event not just for school leaving students; this show can also help students in high schools to evaluate the trends shaping the higher education landscape and prepare them for college and careers.