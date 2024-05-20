London: Former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot was Monday confirmed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool by the Premier League club.

The club said in a statement that the Dutchman, 45, would take up the position of head coach on June 1, subject to a work permit.

Slot’s arrival has been an open secret, with Liverpool reportedly agreeing a compensation deal worth up to £9.4 million ($12 million).

He confirmed Anfield was his next destination at his final prematch press conference at the Eredivisie club on Friday.

Klopp announced his departure in January and took charge of his final game on Sunday, a 2-0 win against Wolves.

In his final speech to the Anfield crowd, the German urged fans to throw their full support behind Slot.