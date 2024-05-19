The biggest edition of Gulf News Edufair concluded yesterday in Dubai with more than 8,000 visitors attending the event to explore higher education opportunities.

Over the past three days, the exhibition welcomed more than 30 prestigious universities and educational service providers from the UAE and abroad, and featured over 15 panel discussions and fireside chats providing in-depth insights into the future direction of the education sector.

Exhibitors were delighted with the exceptional turnout of visitors over three days and the chance to connect with prospective students. Edufair successfully attracted a highly targeted group of visitors, which resonated very well with exhibitors.

David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial, expressed gratitude to Edufair's sponsors and exhibitors for entrusting Gulf News to advance their vision. “Each year, Edufair continues to grow, both in scale and significance, attracting an ever-growing number of universities and students eager to explore the vast landscape of higher education opportunities in the UAE and beyond. As a comprehensive platform offering essential admission insights, course options, and invaluable career advice, Edufair remains the beacon guiding aspiring minds towards their academic aspirations in the UAE,” he said.

Visitors were equally pleased to find a diverse range of exhibitors at Edufair, showcasing everything from undergraduate and postgraduate courses to doctoral and professional programmes. It was a one-stop destination for career counselling and spot admissions.

This year’s Edufair took place barely a week after the results of India’s CBSE and ICSE/ISC, and other education boards were announced, and students and parents seeking new admission opportunities for the September 2024 intake were delighted to discover an array of top-draw educational destinations under one roof at the event.

The exhibition was the perfect showcase of courses, degrees, and current education trends. Educators identified skill-based learning and lifelong education as key trends in higher education. They urged students to develop transferable skills alongside subject knowledge and cultivate a love for lifelong learning.

Earlier in the event, dignitaries, educators, and thought leaders praised Gulf News for its effort in showcasing higher education opportunities in the UAE and facilitating opportunities for students to explore education abroad. They highlighted the event's value in strengthening the education landscape and helping families achieve their educational goals.

Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Environment & Water, delivering his keynote at Edufair

Delivering his keynote address during the inauguration ceremony, Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Environment & Water, said, “By pursuing higher education in the UAE, students can gain access to a wealth of career opportunities in the region. UAE is a strategic location and vibrant environment, making it an interesting and popular higher study destination for international students,” adding, “Edufair is a real motivation for all the students and parents to discover the new world-class higher education platform in the UAE.”

Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai

Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai, said, “This platform is invaluable for both students and educational institutions, providing an opportunity to explore a wide range of programmes available both locally and internationally. The strength of this event lies in its global reach, offering insights into opportunities abroad as well. University of Dubai is a proud partner of Gulf News Edufair and we have supported it since its inception. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and ensuring its success.”

Dr Sulaiman Al Jassim, Former Vice President of Zayed University

Dr Sulaiman Al Jassim, Former Vice President of Zayed University, said, “Exhibitions like Edufair add significant value as the UAE becomes a hub for higher education. It showcases the quality of education available to students and parents. With so many higher education institutions in the UAE, families benefit from having their children study close to home, with excellent infrastructure and job opportunities available after graduation. The participation of leading international universities further enhances the value of Edufair.”

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai discussed how the strong UAE-India relations have significantly contributed to driving the UAE's higher education landscape. “Edufair perfectly aligns with the growing India-UAE relations. In the last decade, several prestigious Indian institutions have chosen the UAE as their international destination, benefitting not only the expat Indian community in the UAE, but also the wider community in the Gulf, Middle East and Africa.”

In response to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from both exhibitors and visitors, Gulf News has unveiled plans for the next edition of Edufair, slated for October.

“Over the past few years, Edufair has carved a niche to become one of the most anticipated events in the UAE education calendar. Constantly raising the bar as a platform for students and teachers to gain and provide information and knowledge on the latest education trends, Edufair is the destination of choice for the best regional and global education institutions to connect with the student community in the UAE,” said Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager, Supplements, Contract Publishing & Events, Gulf News.