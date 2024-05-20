Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram, on Monday, to wish his twins Sheikha and Rashid on their birthday.

Born in 2021, the twins have turned three this year.

The Crown Prince of Dubai shared a video greeting, which is a compilation of past photographs, on his Instagram Stories.

Many pictures in the video show the two children exploring activities like horse riding and archery with their father.

Some even show the twins with their grandfather, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The video ends with the words: “Happy Birthday Sheikha and Rashid.”