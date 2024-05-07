Curtin University from Australia is launching its Graphic Design program in Dubai, starting September 2025. The campus is now accepting applications for the foundation pathway, which begins this September and includes a summer internship before the undergraduate degree kicks off in 2025.

“As part of the program, students will also have the unique opportunity to participate in a summer internship in 2025, providing invaluable real-world experience and the chance to apply their skills in a professional setting. This internship experience will not only enhance students' portfolios but also prepare them for a successful career in graphic design or a related field upon graduation,” explains Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and President of the Curtin Dubai campus.

Curtin Dubai will also feature a specialised makerspace tailored for design students, offering various design/build corners. These spaces will come fully equipped with both design software and physical design tools, enabling students to put their theoretical knowledge into practice effectively. This will enhance their hands-on learning, collaboration opportunities with fellow students, and creative exploration.

The UAE has become a vibrant hub for art, design, and architecture, attracting global attention with ambitious projects like the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dubai Design District, and Dubai Opera. The Dubai Government has established several art and cultural districts, showcasing its commitment to the creative industries.

The UAE is also known for innovation and entrepreneurship, which has made it easy to set up a business. As a result, many start-ups and SMEs have a need for people with design as a skill set to support the development of their brands and even for social media content creation to reach their target audiences.

Shweta Wahi, Managing Director of Operations and People & Culture at Curtin Dubai, adds, "Many start-ups and SMEs have a need for people with design as a skill set, and the Curtin Dubai Careers Hub has regularly received requests for content creators and graphic designers since the launch of our campus in 2018. With a graduate placement rate consistently being maintained above 90%, we're excited to introduce the program and help students kickstart their careers."

Curtin is currently ranked in the top 25 universities in the world for Architecture in the University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) 2022-23 and in the world’s top 1% as per the QS World University Ranking 2024. With few institutions offering Graphic Design, Curtin Dubai will be the highest-ranked western comprehensive university offering the program in the country.