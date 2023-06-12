Sharjah: Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia has launched a new city check-in facility in Muweilah, opposite Al Madinah Shopping Centre in the emirate, the airline said on Monday.
Open daily from 10am to 10pm, the city check-in service will allow travellers to drop off their bags and collect their boarding pass at a location near them. The service is designed to simplify the pre-flight process, save time and avoid queues at the airport allowing passengers to proceed directly to their flight upon arrival at the airport.
Passengers have the convenience of checking in and dropping off their luggage within 24 hours up until 8 hours prior to flight departure. Passengers can also access services such as purchasing additional baggage allowance, selecting preferred seats, or making changes to their flight arrangements.