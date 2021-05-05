Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested 54 runaway domestic maids during Ramadan.
Colonel Ali Salem, Director of Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, warned community members, especially families, against hiring runaway maids as they could pose a serious risk to society.
“Dubai Police arrested 54 runaway maids from different nationalities since the beginning of Ramadan as part of a campaign. There is an increase in domestic workers violating the law during this time,” Col Salem said.
He said that domestic workers can cause serious risks as some use fake names at work for families on a hourly basis.
He urged community members not to hire runaway maids as they could pose a problem when a crime is committed.
“People must report them to relevant authorities as they are violating residency laws,” Col Salem added.