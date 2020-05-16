The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the latest updates on Saturday

A member of a medical team at work at Dubai International Airport. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: On Saturday, UAE reported 796 new coronavirus cases and 4 COVID-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the updates on Saturday.

MOHAP also announced recoveries of COVID-19 cases in the UAE in the briefing - 603.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE now stands at 22,627 while total recoveries are now 7,931. 214 people died so far due to COVID-19 complications. Currently, UAE has 14,482 active cases.

Speaking in the briefing, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, noted that the new cases were detected after conducting more than 35,735 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

Al Shamsi added an advisory for those observing Eid Al Fitr in the UAE. She said that while Eid Al Fitr is usually celebrated with gatherings and banquets, these traditions have to be strictly avoided this Eid given the current circumstances.

"As we will soon be celebrating the Eid, under unusual circumstances, we will continue to show our family bonds and social cohesion by being committed to social distancing to protect their health and ours.

"We urge the public to continue to follow health practices and abide by the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” she added.