Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE announced on Monday that Eid Al Fitr will be marked by days off for public sector employees. The break will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 as per the Islamic calendar.
Exact dates will be confirmed closer to the observation based on moon-sighting.
Holiday calendar
This announcement is for the public sector, but the UAE had unified public holidays for private and public sector employees in 2019. A separate announcement is expected for private sector employees.
Ramadan 29 is expected to fall on May 22, Friday, while Shawwal 3 is expected to fall on May 26, Tuesday. This would mean a long, five-day weekend for employees in the UAE public sector.