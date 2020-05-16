1 of 15
Let the races begin. After several delays because of coronavirus concerns that ended up postponing the Kentucky Derby to Labor Day weekend, Churchill Downs opened its stables for the first time since winter renovations began in December. | Above: The sun rises over the track at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Image Credit: AP
Racing will resume on May 16 without spectators, an interesting challenge for a storied track accustomed to fans cheering the thoroughbreds beneath the Twin Spires. | Above: A statue of Barbaro is silhouetted at the entrance of Churchill Downs.
The horses' arrival for training is encouraging for a sport that's mostly been on hold, along with everything else, because of measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. | Above: An empty starting gate sits on the track at Churchill Downs.
Last weekend's Arkansas Derby without fans offered a long-awaited glimpse of live action, if not some hints of which colts to watch when the 146th Kentucky Derby runs on September 5. Seeing the backside barns slowly fill up at horse racing's most famous track, even in colder-than-expected weather for May, was another positive step toward resuming the routine that horsemen and track workers thrive on. | Above: Tom Williams blows loose grass in the Winners Circle at Churchill Downs.
More work lies ahead for Churchill Downs and an uncertain Triple Crown. The Run For The Roses wasn't held on the first Saturday in May for the first time since 1945, and it remains to be seen whether the new date will draw the same crowds and attention. Likewise for the Triple Crown, where the Preakness and Belmont Stakes could precede the Derby instead of following it. | Above: Training stables are prepared for Steve Asmussen Racing Stable.
As those scenarios play out, Churchill Downs prepares for the sweet sounds of horses galloping on the track. | Above: A betting window sits empty at Churchill Downs.
A jockey's saddle sits on a bail of hay at Churchill Downs, Kentucky.
A betting window sits empty at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky.
The training stable of D. Wayne Lukas sits empty at Churchill Downs, Kentucky.
The winners circle at Churchill Downs sits empty, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Plaques display the winning horses' names that have been trained by Bob Baffert on a training stable at Churchill Downs, Kentucky.
Rob Meeker prepares the training stables for Greg Foley Racing at Churchill Downs.
A pair of workers boots sits in the training stable area at Churchill Downs, Kentucky.
A buglers red coat is reflected into a mirror inside of the Pagoda at Churchill Downs.
Jockeys' tops hang in a stable at Churchill Downs, Kentucky.
