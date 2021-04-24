Dubai: Six establishments were closed in Dubai for violating COVID-19 norms, the Dubai Municipality announced on Saturday.
Four laundries were closed in Naif and Al Rigga for violating health and personal hygiene practices. A salon was closed in Naif due to overcrowding, while one food establishment was closed in the Al Wasl area due to lack of maintaining physical distancing, the municipality said in a tweet.
Dubai Municipality said its inspections revealed a commitment rate of 95 per cent, with 222 inspections being conducted. Apart from the closures, four warnings were handed out.