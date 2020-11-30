Image Credit: Supplied

One of the key achievements in 2020 for Grand Stores was the winning of the Best Service Performance Outlet Award for its Samsonite showroom in Yas Mall.

This prestigious award that falls within the Hypermarkets & General Retail category was bestowed upon Grand Stores for the period of 2019-20 under the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES) by Dubai Economy. The award was officially announced at a virtual ceremony conducted by the Business Excellence Department of Dubai Government on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Accepting the coveted award, Suha Abu Issa – Retail Director of Grand Stores said, “Winning is not about getting ahead of others. It’s all about getting ahead of yourself. By upholding high ethical values, thriving on an innovative corporate culture and passionately pursuing a customer focused strategy, we at Grand Stores have always strived to place quality at the heart of our business.

"This recognition of the Best Service Performance Outlet Award for our Samsonite showroom in Yas Mall is absolutely a true reflection of our unwavering commitment and conscientiousness in addressing the ever-evolving requirements of our customers. Winning this prestigious achievement would’ve never been possible without the humility, harmony and hard work of our team members that we continue to cherish at Grand Stores. Hats off to our Samsonite Retail Team and a big thank you to Dubai Economy for bestowing Grand Stores with this glorious award of recognition.”

Samsonite has a rich design heritage of catering to the travel needs of business professionals and premium leisure travelers over 100 years. The Samsonite showrooms carry the entire product range encompassing suitcases, upright trolley cases, duffel bags, laptop bags, backpacks, business bags, personal leather goods along with a variety of travel accessories.