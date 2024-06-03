Abu Dhabi: Hossein Ahmad Hashemi from Iran won Dh10 million during Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 263 held in Abu Dhabi.
Hashemi got lucky with his ticket number 200781.
Big Ticket announced the winner in a live draw today, following the resumption of its operations on May 9. The Abu Dhabi-based raffle operator had announced a temporary pause in operations in April.
The temporary suspension of operations allowed the business to evaluate and confirm its readiness to comply with the evolving regulatory landscape established by the GCGRA for a safe and regulated commercial gaming environment, according to the operator.