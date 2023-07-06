Dubai: An Indian expat won two cash prizes on the same day (July 3) in the recently held Big Ticket Draw.

Ajimon Kochuman, hailing from Kollum district, Kerala, India, was present in the live draw of Big Ticket on July 3. At the end of the draw the Big Ticket organisers had a prize for participants attending the live draw.

It was a cash prize of Dh10,000.

When the winner was called out, Kochuman was pleasantly surprised to see it was his ticket to make the cut.

“I raced up to the stage to collect my cheque. Then I saw so many missed calls on my phone from Big Ticket. Someone there told me that I had won another cash prize of Dh30,000.”

The two-time lucky winner said his happiness knew no bounds. “I went up the stage to collect a Dh10,000 prize money but walked back with two cash prizes in my hand.”

Renewal of trade licence

Kochumun, who owned a consulting firm along with friends in Dubai, said he had to stall the trade license renewal of his company for lack of funds. “Now with this cash win I can renew the Trade License of my company.”

A resident of UAE since nine years said he had to take his family back to India during Covid. “It was a tough time financially. Hopefully renewing the trade license of my company will ensure more business comes in and I can get my family back to the UAE.”