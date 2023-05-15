Mum, 33 first winner

The first winner of the Dh100,000 cash prize is a 33-year-old mother of two children, aged eight and two. Originally from India, Neethu Regi currently lives in Kuwait with her family and has been doing so for the past seven years. Neethu has been pooling her money with a group of 14 people every month for the past year after hearing about Big Ticket on social media.

Neethu mentioned that she hadn’t expected to win the e-draw cash prize, and that it was a big surprise for her when she received the call from the Big Ticket representatives. When asked about her plans on spending the winnings, she explained that she will be splitting the cash prize among her friends and will look to donate a portion of her share to a charity and save the rest.

AC technician second winner

Mohammed Minhajjudine is a Bangladeshi national living in Saudi Arabia who walked away with the second Dh100,000 of the week on May 11. He currently works as an AC technician and has been buying Big Ticket raffle tickets every month for the past year after coming across a Big Ticket ad on Facebook. Mohammed is a 50-year-old father of two children. He explained that he was very happy after receiving the news of his win and is planning to invest the prize money into his family’s future. Mohammed’s message to the Big Ticket community is “to try your luck with Big Ticket, and one day you could be a millionaire.”

UAE resident third winner

Rajkumar Chityalla, the third lucky winner of Dh100,000 with Big Ticket, is from India and currently lives in the UAE. He purchased his winning ticket on May 10 from the Big Ticket website and couldn’t believe it when he received the news from the Big Ticket representative. He explained that he had been buying Big Ticket raffle tickets on his own for the past year and advised all customers to keep buying, as they too might win one day.

Other lucky winners

In addition to the three winners of Dh100,000, twenty other winners from France, Syria, India, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines won Dh10,000 each.

Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of May are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100,000 or one of 20 winners to take home Dh10,000 every week.

The same ticket will give them a chance to win the grand prize of Dh20 million or one of the other seven life-changing cash prizes on June 3. Fans of Big Ticket have until May 31 to make their purchases online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.