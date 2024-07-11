Image used for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: It has been more than a year and I have still not received my commission from my company. Do I have the right, according to labour laws, to claim this commission after a year has passed? The employer stated that I cannot claim this anymore. Also, how is the end of service allowance calculated for me, and do I have the right to claim annual leave allowance for a period of two years?

Answer: In general, you cannot claim any labour rights that are more than a year old, while all rights that are less than a year are due to you, including any commission which is less than a year in pending.