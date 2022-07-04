Abu Dhabi: Emergency response teams successfully put out a fire that broke out in a 12-storey building in the early hours here today.
The fire erupted in a building located on Airport Road, or Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, at 1am on Monday. Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority immediately rushed to the site, police said in a statement.
No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished by 3am. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Police have advised the public to seek information only from verified sources.