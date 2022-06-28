1 of 10
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right), meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM
2 of 10
Sheikh Mohamed receives PM Modi at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. During the meet Modi offered his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: WAM
3 of 10
The leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to further enhance them. Modi also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on assuming power as the President of the UAE, wishing him success in driving the UAE towards new heights and progress.
Image Credit: WAM
4 of 10
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left), greets Narendra Modi Prime, at the Presidential Airport.
Image Credit: WAM
5 of 10
From left: Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi Executive Council Member, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, attend a meeting with Narendra Modi (not shown), at the Presidential Airport.
Image Credit: WAM
6 of 10
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs (left), greets Narendra Modi Prime, at the Presidential Airport.
Image Credit: WAM
7 of 10
Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council (left), greets Narendra Modi.
Image Credit: WAM
8 of 10
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE National Security Advisor (left) and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs (right), attend a meeting with Narendra Modi (not shown), at the Presidential Airport.
Image Credit: WAM
9 of 10
Members of the Indian delegation accompanying Narendra Modi (not shown), attend a meeting at the Presidential Airport.
Image Credit: WAM
10 of 10
Sheikh Mohamed receives Narendra Modi at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM