Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has inaugurated the second edition of Abu Dhabi Moments, a community and social event by the Department of Community Development (DCD) that provides a range of leisure and entertainment activities across the emirate.

The initiative’s first set of activations for 2022 are being hosted at Khalifa Square in Khalifa City. The event is set to continue at multiple locations until December 25.

This year, Abu Dhabi Moments will produce numerous events and activities in various locations across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the objective of maximising reach to all community groups. Venues include Khalifa Square in Khalifa City, Capital Park, Mohamed bin Zayed City Public Park, Mussafah, Al Jahili Park in Al Ain region, and Al Dhannah City in Al Dhafra region.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, launched the event in the presence of DCD chairman, Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, and Hamad Ali Dhaheri, DCD undersecretary.

Community connections

“Based on the vision of our wise leadership, the emirate of Abu Dhabi has developed into a diverse, modern and technologically advanced society. According to global indices, Abu Dhabi has consistently ranked as one of the best cities in the world in terms of livability, social stability and investment. At DCD, we are eager to work in alignment with the objectives of the UAE leadership to provide a decent life for all members of society by developing plans, strategies and policies that help us become the voice of the community while providing for its needs and aspirations,” Dr Al Khaili said.

“As a team, we are enthusiastic to implement community initiatives and events to enable an integrated society, enhance its wellbeing and strengthen its contribution to sustainable development, highlighting the diversity of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is home to different nationalities and social groups. This requires events and initiatives, such as Abu Dhabi Moments, that contribute effectively to the cohesion and connectivity of the community,” he added.